Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Earns In-Line Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.79.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,730,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,449. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.20 and its 200-day moving average is $129.42. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

