Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Short Interest Update

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,400 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the September 15th total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Khiron Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Khiron Life Sciences stock remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,926. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. Khiron Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23.

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America and Europe. It operates through Health Services, Medical Cannabis Products, and Wellbeing Products segments. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis.

