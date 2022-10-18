Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Short Interest Update

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,400 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the September 15th total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Khiron Life Sciences Price Performance
Shares of Khiron Life Sciences stock remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,926. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. Khiron Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23.
Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile
