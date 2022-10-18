Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Short Interest Update

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,400 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the September 15th total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Khiron Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHRNF remained flat at $0.07 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 87,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,926. Khiron Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America and Europe. It operates through Health Services, Medical Cannabis Products, and Wellbeing Products segments. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis.

