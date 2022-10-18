Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Short Interest Update

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSI. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 1.1% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 523,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 0.9% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 312,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 146.0% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of KSI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.87. 13,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,975. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Company Profile

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of electric vehicle, energy storage and distribution, and mobility technologies.

