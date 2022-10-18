Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 417,400 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the September 15th total of 299,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Just Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of Just Energy Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.11. 1,388,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,293. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35. Just Energy Group has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.69.

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Just Energy Group had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 528.93%. The firm had revenue of $582.68 million during the quarter.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, The Mass Market and The Commercial. The company offers fixed, variable, index and flat rate commodity products, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions.

Featured Stories

