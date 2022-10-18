Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 9,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.61. 3,029,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,991,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average is $29.60.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Several research firms have commented on JNPR. Cowen dropped their target price on Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $175,187.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,509,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $702,313 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 18.9% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Juniper Networks by 6.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,933 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth about $428,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 129.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,415 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

