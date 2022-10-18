JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Engie Brasil Energia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGIEY opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Engie Brasil Energia has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

