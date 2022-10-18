JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Engie Brasil Energia Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EGIEY opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Engie Brasil Energia has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.
Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile
