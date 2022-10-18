JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Price Target to 30.00

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 33.00 to 30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KHOTF. DNB Markets lowered shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Kahoot! ASA Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KHOTF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,888. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. Kahoot! ASA has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $7.25.

Kahoot! ASA Company Profile

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

