Jon Christianson Sells 6,000 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) President Jon Christianson sold 6,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $558,660.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 84,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,104.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $293,720.00.

NASDAQ:PLMR traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.73. The company had a trading volume of 159,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,344. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $97.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Palomar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Palomar by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Palomar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,220,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,307,000 after acquiring an additional 23,071 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,070,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,512,000 after acquiring an additional 135,549 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Palomar by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.83.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

