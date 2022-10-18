Jet Protocol (JET) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $143.27 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $143.27 million and $135,828.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0843 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,372.00 or 1.00002885 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00036140 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002284 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00057075 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00056614 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022733 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.08436741 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $109,371.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.