JasmyCoin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $148.56 Million (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. JasmyCoin has a total market cap of $148.56 million and $125.98 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JasmyCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.
About JasmyCoin
JasmyCoin launched on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,800,000,000 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling JasmyCoin
