Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Japan Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

JREIF stock remained flat at $4,420.25 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,420.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,740.00. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of $4,420.00 and a 1 year high of $4,900.00.

Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

