Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Japan Real Estate Investment Stock Performance
JREIF stock remained flat at $4,420.25 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,420.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,740.00. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of $4,420.00 and a 1 year high of $4,900.00.
Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Real Estate Investment (JREIF)
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.