Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Short Interest Update

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,860,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the September 15th total of 10,962,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 88,600.0 days.
Japan Display Stock Performance
Shares of JNNDF stock remained flat at $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday. Japan Display has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46.
About Japan Display
