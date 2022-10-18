Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Short Interest Update

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,860,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the September 15th total of 10,962,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 88,600.0 days.

Japan Display Stock Performance

Shares of JNNDF stock remained flat at $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday. Japan Display has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46.

About Japan Display

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone, tablet, and notebook PC devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; devices used for display and diagnosis in medical field comprising mammography, PACS, surgical monitor, ultrasonography, X-ray sensitivity sensor, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

