Janet Elizabeth Vellutini Buys 7,500 Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) Director Janet Elizabeth Vellutini purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,509.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$148,535.75.

Kelt Exploration Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of KEL stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.44. 165,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,061. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.38.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$178.94 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.8229872 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kelt Exploration

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KEL shares. CIBC dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.88.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

