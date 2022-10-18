Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,309 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 355.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,926 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.2% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,424,422. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.93.

Shares of META stock opened at $134.04 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.53 and a 1 year high of $353.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

