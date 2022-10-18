iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $77,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,900,000 after purchasing an additional 165,889 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 7,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IJR traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,770. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.64. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

