iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $277,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $376.16 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $393.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

