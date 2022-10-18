iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Cut by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,440. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.42 and a 200-day moving average of $242.87. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

