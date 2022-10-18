iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Cut by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,440. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.42 and a 200-day moving average of $242.87. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.