iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the September 15th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,644,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $41.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,317,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,271,206. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $73.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI China ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrity Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 2,753.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

