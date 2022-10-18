iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,369 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $16,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $100,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,084,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,911,000 after buying an additional 235,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.28. 17,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,263. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $108.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

