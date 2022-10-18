iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 299.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279,351 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $37,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

AGG traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.05. The stock had a trading volume of 34,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,392,821. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.14 and a 200-day moving average of $101.46. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.18 and a one year high of $115.50.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.