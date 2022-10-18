Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,561 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,770.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,366,000 after buying an additional 1,385,335 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,888 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 986,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,703,000 after purchasing an additional 729,133 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.16. 308,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,780. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.36 and its 200 day moving average is $142.61.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

