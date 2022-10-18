International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 2.0% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $15,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $122.89. 138,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.41 and a 200-day moving average of $132.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $144.94.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.80.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.