International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Increased by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 3.8% of American Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $16,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 24.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 37.7% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 47.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 30.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.37. The company had a trading volume of 94,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.41 and a 200 day moving average of $132.16. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.80.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

