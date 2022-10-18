International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Short Interest Update

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the September 15th total of 953,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 254,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Bancshares by 1,431.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBOC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.21. 5,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,458. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.92. International Bancshares has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

International Bancshares Announces Dividend

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.14 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 10.06%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

