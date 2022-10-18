Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE) Short Interest Up 33.3% in September

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Stock Up 0.8 %

INTE traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,775. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 96,811.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 217,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 216,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 1st quarter valued at $728,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 1st quarter valued at $2,475,000. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Company Profile

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

