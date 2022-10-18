Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $65,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,971.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.23. 871,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,934. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average of $38.22. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 33.2% in the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 31.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 261,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GO shares. Cowen upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Articles

