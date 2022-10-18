Insider Selling: Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Major Shareholder Sells 2,825,000 Shares of Stock

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Berry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00.

Berry Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 444,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,823. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.34 million, a PE ratio of 215.05 and a beta of 2.25. Berry Co. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Berry Dividend Announcement

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $253.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.80 million. Berry had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.15%.

Institutional Trading of Berry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Berry during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Berry by 41.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Berry by 78.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Berry during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Berry from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

