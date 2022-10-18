Insider Selling: AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,752.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Gramm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $34,220.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $38,590.00.

AdvanSix Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:ASIX traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 105,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,829. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $943.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.79.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. AdvanSix had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $583.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.67%.

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 127,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in AdvanSix by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

