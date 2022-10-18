InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Update

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the September 15th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on InPlay Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$6.25 target price on the stock.

InPlay Oil Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IPOOF remained flat at $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,014. The firm has a market cap of $189.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.91. InPlay Oil has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil ( OTCMKTS:IPOOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 58.06%. The company had revenue of $55.86 million during the quarter.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

Featured Stories

