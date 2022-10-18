Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Short Interest Down 10.7% in September

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the September 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 1.3 %

IIPR traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,708. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $87.47 and a 1-year high of $288.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 55.21 and a quick ratio of 55.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.20.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 54.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 141.73%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.22 per share, for a total transaction of $94,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Industrial Properties

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 125,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 21.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on IIPR. Wolfe Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.