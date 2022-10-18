Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.26. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.032 dividend. This is an increase from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

In related news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

