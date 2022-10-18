Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Short Interest Update

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the September 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Indivior Price Performance

INVVY stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.50. 263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,680. Indivior has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Indivior had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 66.83%. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Indivior will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

