IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Short Interest Update

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the September 15th total of 924,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IDEX Price Performance

IEX stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.22. The company had a trading volume of 52,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13. IDEX has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.83.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.12. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $796.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IEX. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in IDEX by 1,072.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 416.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.