Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCZ) Short Interest Update

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the September 15th total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Hycroft Mining Stock Up 8.0 %

NASDAQ HYMCZ traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,111. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07. Hycroft Mining has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.38.

