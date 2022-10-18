Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 507,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HSQVY traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.32. 87,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,358. Husqvarna AB has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $32.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

