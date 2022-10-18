Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 697,100 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the September 15th total of 761,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $10.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $238.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,331. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $243.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 68.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 24,050.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

