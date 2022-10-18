Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,300 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the September 15th total of 224,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Huhtamäki Oyj Price Performance
HOYFF stock remained flat at $36.95 during midday trading on Monday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 12 month low of $36.95 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.92.
Huhtamäki Oyj Company Profile
