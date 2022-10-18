Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,300 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the September 15th total of 224,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Huhtamäki Oyj Price Performance

HOYFF stock remained flat at $36.95 during midday trading on Monday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 12 month low of $36.95 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.92.

Huhtamäki Oyj Company Profile

Huhtamäki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Findland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.

