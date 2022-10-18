Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Short Interest Up 15.9% in September

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the September 15th total of 948,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 387,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hubbell Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $5.95 on Tuesday, hitting $229.68. The company had a trading volume of 19,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,905. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $238.94.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

In other Hubbell news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 10,466.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.