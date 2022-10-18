Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF (TSE:HYI) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF (TSE:HYI – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.51 and last traded at C$7.51. 2,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 9,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.54.

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.97.

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.0459 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th.

About Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc provides a non-leveraged high-yield corporate fixed-income portfolio with a limited term structure that will liquidate on or about September 30, 2025.

The fund seeks high income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

