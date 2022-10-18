Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives $120.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.29.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of HZNP opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.05. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.28). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

