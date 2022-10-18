HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Short Interest Update

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HNI Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HNI traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.10. 10,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,769. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average is $34.20. HNI has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. HNI had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $621.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HNI Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at HNI

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. HNI’s payout ratio is 76.65%.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $52,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,449.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HNI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HNI by 988.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in HNI by 89.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HNI by 459.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HNI in the first quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered HNI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Sidoti lowered HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HNI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

