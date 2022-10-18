Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,200 at Credit Suisse Group

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,140 ($13.77) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Investec downgraded Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 925 ($11.18) in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,225 ($14.80) to GBX 1,331 ($16.08) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 880 ($10.63) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,212 ($14.64) to GBX 1,208 ($14.60) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hiscox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,112.80.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Hiscox Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCXLF remained flat at $10.58 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,115. Hiscox has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.