Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Short Interest Update

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 4,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.41.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $128.63. 66,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,853. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.57 and its 200 day moving average is $131.52.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $364,271,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.