HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Short Interest Up 9.7% in September

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 530,600 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 483,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HilleVax Trading Up 8.5 %

HLVX stock traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $17.99. 456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,659. HilleVax has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 25.54, a quick ratio of 25.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get HilleVax alerts:

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($1.16). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HilleVax will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HilleVax

About HilleVax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in HilleVax during the second quarter worth $32,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HilleVax during the second quarter worth $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in HilleVax during the second quarter worth $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in HilleVax during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HilleVax during the second quarter worth $164,000.

(Get Rating)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.