HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Short Interest Update

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 12.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HPK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.20. 5,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,410. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11. HighPeak Energy has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $201.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 3,500 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $70,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 237,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,788,066.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria acquired 2,313,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $50,000,007.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,813,744 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $168,855,007.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,317,253 shares of company stock valued at $50,070,954 over the last ninety days. 88.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth about $80,000. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

Featured Articles

