High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the September 15th total of 209,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On High Tide

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in High Tide in the first quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in High Tide by 162.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of High Tide during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of High Tide by 149.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 52,882 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of High Tide by 5.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 370,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the period. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

High Tide Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of High Tide stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $1.44. 186,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,963. The stock has a market cap of $101.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20. High Tide has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $7.98.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

