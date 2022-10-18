High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Short Interest Update

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the September 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

High Income Securities Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PCF traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $6.44. 64,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,645. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48. High Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $9.38.

High Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in High Income Securities Fund by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in High Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

