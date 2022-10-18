High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Short Interest Update

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the September 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
High Income Securities Fund Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of PCF traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $6.44. 64,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,645. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48. High Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $9.38.
High Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
High Income Securities Fund Company Profile
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on High Income Securities Fund (PCF)
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.