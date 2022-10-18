Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 124.0 days.
Héroux-Devtek Price Performance
HERXF remained flat at $8.51 during trading on Monday. Héroux-Devtek has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.
About Héroux-Devtek
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.
